PHOTOS: Varun Dhawan dons comfy black athleisure as he steps out of the gym

Varun Dhawan has been snapped by the paparazzi as he stepped out of the gym after a workout session. Check out the pictures of the Coolie No. 1 actor.

is among the most popular and highest paid actors of the Bollywood film industry. The handsome hunk has been appreciated for his stellar performance in the recently released movie Street Dancer 3D. Although the movie received mixed reviews on the part of audience and film critics, Varun has been lauded for his efforts to make his role perfect in it. Well, the actor is back with his busy schedule again post the release of the movie into the theatres.

Apart from being a talented actor, Varun is also a fitness freak who shells out major fitness goals owing to his well – built physique. The Student of the Year actor has been recently snapped by the paparazzi as he stepped out of the gym after a workout session. Varun opted for a simple and comfy athleisure consisting of a black jacket teamed up with a pair of matching sweatpants and sports shoes. The actor looked quite pumped up and content while getting clicked.

Check out the pictures of Varun Dhawan below:

(ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan and Disha Patani shoot together in California & fans can’t keep calm; WATCH)

On the professional front, Varun will be next seen in Coolie No. 1 which happens to be a remake of the 1995 movie of the same name starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. The actor has been roped in opposite Sara Ali Khan in the comedy drama which has been directed by none other than his father himself, David Dhawan. It has been produced by Vashu Bhagnani and is scheduled to be released on May 1, 2020.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More