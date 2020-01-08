PHOTOS: Varun Dhawan gives major fitness goals as he hits the gym amid Street Dancer 3D promotions

Varun Dhawan, who is busy promoting Street Dancer 3D, made sure to hit the gym amid his busy schedule.

is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood who has not only impressed the audience with his acting prowess, but his dancing skills have also made our hearts drool. He has certainly been ruling the hearts with his impeccable skills and good looks. Interestingly, not just an incredible actor, the ABCD 2 star has also emerged as a fitness icon for the millennials. In fact, despite his busy schedule, Varun doesn’t leave a chance to hit the gym.

Maintaining his schedule, the Kalank actor, who is gearing up for the release of Street Dancer 3D, was papped post his workout session. In the pictures, Varun was spotted wearing a grey jacket which he had paired with a blue coloured t-shirt, red shorts and a pair of black sneakers. Besides, he had got his head covered with a hoodie. The actor was seen greeting the paparazzi as he walked out of the gym. Certainly, Varun is quite concerned about his fitness regime and doesn’t let his hectic schedule affect it.

Take a look at Varun Dhawan’s gym pics:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun will soon be seen in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D with , Nora Fatehi and Prabhudheva in the lead. The movie will be hitting the screens on January 24, 2020. On the other hand, the actor is also working on the much talked about remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor’s Coolie No.1 wherein he will be sharing the screen space with Sara Ali Khan.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

