PHOTOS: Varun Dhawan heads for mid week workout, Vicky Kaushal steps out in a casual avatar post lockdown

Back on Track: As Industry begins opening up post COVID 19 lockdown, actors are stepping out. On Wednesday, Vicky Kaushal and Varun Dhawan were snapped as they went out and about in the city.

Over the past few days, we have seen Bollywood trying to get back in shoot mode as the lockdown restrictions have been eased out. From film shoots starting off again to stars heading out, the past few days have seen Bollywood trying to get back on track. Speaking of this, on Wednesday, and Vicky Kaushal were seen making their way into the city for their respective commitments. The stars kept it casual and stylish as they headed out after a while amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic.

In the photos, Varun is seen heading out for a mid-week workout session at his gym. The actor is seen keeping it sporty in athleisure as he headed to sweat it out. In the photos, the Coolie No 1 star is seen clad in a white tee with a jacket and matching track pants. He is also seen sporting a white mask and a cap. As he kept it stylish, he asked the paparazzi to maintain distance as he posed for them. The actor headed inside after getting clicked.

Take a look:

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal was seen making his way out after a workout session. In the photos, the actor is seen keeping it classy in a white tee with jeans and sneakers. Vicky was also seen sporting a mask as he stepped out. He maintained distance from the paps and showed them a thumbs-up sign before getting in his car and leaving.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun is gearing up to return to sets of Bhediya with Kriti Sanon. Reportedly, the two may resume shooting this month. Varun also has Jugg Jug Jeeyo with Kiara Advani lined up for the shoot. On the other hand, Vicky will be seen next in Sardar Udham Singh. He also has Sam Manekshaw's biopic in the pipeline along with The Immortal Ashwatthama.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

