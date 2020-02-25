PHOTOS: Varun Dhawan looks cool as he heads to a dubbing studio in his all black ensemble

Varun Dhawan opts going cool and casual as he heads to a dubbing studio in his all black ensemble and sports a cap with his outfit.

is gearing up for his next release Coolie No.1 with Sara Ali Khan and we can't wait to watch the millennial actors step into the shoes of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The Varun and Sara starrer is the remake of the 1995 film of the same name. As Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan revive the same magic, David Dhawan sits on the director's chair once again to recreate his own film with a millennial twist. Varun Dhawan is leaving no stone unturned to nail his role in Coolie No.1. His funny antics, first look poster, Instagram updates are more have been keeping the fans excited.

Matching up with Govinda, Varun Dhawan is also seen sporting unconventional styles everyday. Be it mix and match, bright colours or unusual patterns, Varun is acing it all. Recently, the actor stepped out for a dubbing session and his look for the day is surely raising the heat in the town. Varun seems to be giving a tough competition to all the dapper hunks in the city as he dons a cool all-black ensemble clubbed with a black cap.

Check out the pictures:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Dhawan has 2 more projects in his pipeline. The actor will first be seen in Coolie No.1 releasing on May 1, 2020. Varun has also been roped in for Mr. Lele and his first look poster from the film has already stirred a storm on the internet. Varun will also be seen in Shashank Khaitan's Rannbhoomi.

