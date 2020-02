PHOTOS: Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal make heads turn as they twin in black at Armaan Jain, Anissa's reception

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal were all smiles as they attended Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding reception. Check out the photos right here.

Sanchita Jhunjhunwala Written By 1593 reads Mumbai Published: February 5, 2020 12:31 am

0