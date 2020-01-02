PHOTOS: Varun Dhawan & Nora Fatehi dance at the airport as he returns to Mumbai with girlfriend Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal returned to Mumbai from their Swiss vacay and the former took to dancing with Street Dancer 3D co-star Nora Fatehi right at the airport. Check out the photos right here.

Celebrities are returning to Mumbai post their New Year vacations, and while Virat Kohli and returned to the city just today morning, now snapped at the airport were none other than the much-loved duo of and Natasha Dalal. All four of them were vacationing together in Switzerland, and another couple to join them was that of Kareena Kapoor Khan and along with Karisma Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan.

Switzerland had sure turned into a mini Bollywood destination with so many celebrities ringing in the New Year in the mountains. And now, Varun and girlfriend Natasha are back in the city. While Natasha decided to go all-black for her winter airport look with black boots and black glasses, Varun looked uber cool as he seemed to take to a cowboy look for the airport. And well, he got to work as soon as he touched Mumbai and in fact, he decided to take to the airport and shook a leg with Street Dancer 3D co-star Nora Fatehi.

Check out photos of Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, and Nora Fatehi right here:

Varun is gearing up for upcoming film Street Dancer 3D, and the movie is slated for a release on January 24, 2020. Apart from Street Dancer 3D, the actor will also be seen in Coolie No. 1 co-starring Sara Ali Khan and they shared a new look of the movie just today. Varun will also be seen in Mr. Lele, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles.

