PHOTOS: Varun Dhawan & Nora Fatehi flaunt their dance moves at the song launch of Garmi from Street Dancer 3D

The chemistry between the Student of the Year actor Varun Dhawan and the O Saki Saki stunner Nora Fatehi cannot be missed.

The much-awaited film Street Dancer 3D has unveiled a new song called Garmi. The new peppy number is instantly turning out to be a hit song. The song features the Kalank star and dance queen Nora Fatehi. The stars from the Remo D’Souza directorial were seen flaunting some killer moves in the Garmi song. The Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi were clicked at the song launch of Garmi. Both the stars made a rather dashing entry. The gorgeous diva, Nora Fatehi looked dazzling in a red shimmery outfit. Varun Dhawan was all smiles as he got photographed at the song launch.

The chemistry between the Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Student of the Year actor Varun Dhawan and the O Saki Saki stunner Nora Fatehi was brilliant and cannot be missed. The film will star in the lead as well. The Coolie No 1 actor Varun Dhawan and the stunning dancer cum actress Nora Fatehi were seen shaking a leg at the song launch of Garmi. The fans and film audiences are loving every bit of the song.

Check out the pictures:

The Remo D’souza directorial had previously released another song titled Muqabla. This number has already become an instant hit with the fans and music lovers. The fans are going gaga over the songs from the much-anticipated film Street Dancer 3D. The new song Garmi sees some killer moves from both the stars that's getting the fans very excited. The song Garmi is sung by Badshah along with Neha Kakkar.

Credits :manav manglani

