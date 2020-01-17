PHOTOS: Varun Dhawan & Shraddha Kapoor look super classy as they step out for Street Dancer 3D promotions

Street Dancer 3D actors Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor looked super classy as they stepped out for movie promotions. Check out their latest pictures.

and are currently busy promoting their upcoming movie Street Dancer 3D in full swing. The star cast as well as the makers of the movie have left no stone unturned in its promotions in every possible platform. They have been literally juggling from one place to another for the sole purpose of promoting the movie. Both of them recently graced the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah too in which they had a blast with others.

It seems like Varun and Shraddha have got no time to rest as the two of them have been spotted again by the paparazzi while stepping out for the promotions of the movie in yet another platform. Varun looked dapper in yellow t – shirt teamed up with a pair of grey casual trousers and matching shoes. Shraddha, on the other hand, looked super classy in a loose, light brown blazer teamed up with printed top and blue denims.

Check out the latest pictures of Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor below:

Apart from Varun and Shraddha, Street Dancer 3D also stars Prabhu Deva, Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurana and others in pivotal roles. The movie has been directed by Remo D’Souza and is co – produced by Bhushan Kumar. For the unversed, this is for the second time that Shraddha and Varun will be collaborating for a movie after ABCD 2. The much – awaited movie is scheduled to be released on January 24, 2020. Some of its songs like Muqabla, Garmi and Illegal Weapon 2.0 have already become chartbusters.

Credits :Pinkvilla

