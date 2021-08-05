PHOTOS: Varun Dhawan steps out for dubbing in a cool Rs 1.9 Lakh head to toe Gucci tracksuit

was last seen in Coolie No 1 which bombed amidst a section of audiences. Since then the actor has been on the down low and has been spotted sometimes in the city. On Thursday, the paparazzi spotted the actor in the city's suburbs as he stepped out for a visit to the dubbing studio. Varun, who is usually spotted in a casual avatar at dance rehearsals or gym sessions, was snapped outside a dubbing studio.

However, it was Varun's luxuriously stylish look that caught our attention. The actor sported a head-to-toe Gucci tracksuit for his dubbing session. While it looked all things stylish, Varun's total outfit cost a bomb. The all white tracksuit included hints of Gucci's patent colours.

Varun Dhawan's sweatshirt costs around $1,305 which approximately comes up to Rs 96,839. As for his track pants, they cost $1,250 which in Indian rupees amounts to Rs 92,758. In all, Varun's Gucci look amounts to a staggering Rs 1.9 lakh. Yes, you heard that right.

Check out Varun Dhawan's Gucci look below:

On the work front, Varun Dhawan recently finished filming for Bhediya with Kriti Sanon.

