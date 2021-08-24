PHOTOS: Varun Dhawan steps out in a quirky hat & jacket; Anil Kapoor gets papped in uber cool casuals

The big city of Bollywood is a busy place. Every day, actors and celebrities are spotted in different neighbourhoods of Mumbai, going about the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Be it at airports, gyms, clinics, film sets – you name it, and the paparazzi are there, all ready to click the stars. This afternoon was no different, when Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan were spotted in the dream city by the shutterbugs. Both Kapoor and Varun looked at the cameras and obliged the paps with pictures.

Anil Kapoor, whose daughter Rhea recently tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani, obliged the media personnel with some rather enthusiastic poses. Anil was seen donning a black tee-shirt that he paired with black joggers. He had also worn a blue mask, and he completed the look with a pair of grey sneakers. As the paparazzi clicked him from a distance, he struck a pose with his thumbs up. Varun on the other hand was spotted in the Mumbai locality of Versova. He donned a rather quirky-looking outfit – a red tee-shirt, topped with a washed denim jacket, and a black hat that had feathers on its side. Varun wore a printed red mask as well.

Have a look at Anil Kapoor and ’s latest photos:

Both Anil and Varun will be seen together in director Raj Mehta’s upcoming film, ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’. The film also features and Kiara Advani in the lead. A few months back, Pinkvilla got some details about the premise of this much-awaited film. “It’s a tale of two couples from different generations, entangled around the issues post marriage. The premise beautifully merges the generation gap, and puts out a unique point of about love, but with ample of humour,” revealed a source close to the development.