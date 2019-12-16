PHOTOS: Varun Dhawan switches on his swag mode as he gets papped in the city

Today, Coolie No 1 actor Varun Dhawan was papped in the city and as always, he looked suave.

is trending on social media ever since the makers of Street Dancer 3D dropped the first look of the actor from the film, and in the poster, Varun is seen showing off his chiselled abs. Post that, the makers introduced us to posters of , Prabhudheva, and Nora Fatehi, and within a few days, the mak​​ers will also launch the trailer of the film i.e. on December 18, 2019.

And while all of us patiently wait for the trailer’s launch, today, Varun Dhawan was snapped out and about the city and as always, he looked dapper. In the photos, this Kalank actor is seen wearing black jeans paired with a multi coloured sweatshirt and before heading inside, he posed for the paparazzi and showed off his cool swag. A few days back, Varun Dhawan attended an event held for children battling cancer and Varun not only made sure that he got pictures clicked with the young children, but also won everyone’s hearts as he danced to his songs such as First Class.

Besides his films, Varun Dhawan is always in the news for his love affair with girlfriend Natasha Dala and during an interview, when Natasha Dalal was quizzed about her wedding plans, she had said that marriage is on the cards eventually, just not right now. On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Abhishek Verman’s Kalank and currently, Varun is shooting for daddy David Dhawan’s Coolie No.1 opposite Sara Ali Khan. Next year, Varun will start shooting for Sriram Raghavan war film and Shashank Khaitan’s untitled film starring Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

