PHOTOS: Varun Dhawan's quirky hoodie says 'no photos', Ishaan Khatter makes a statement with his pants

While Varun Dhawan stepped out with his mum Karun to visit a bank, Ishaan Khatter was snapped heading to the gym. See photos below.

While Mumbai continues to receive intermittent showers, celebs have been going out and about for their meetings, workouts and grocery runs. On Thursday, the paparazzi snapped and mum Karun visiting a bank in the suburbs. The Kalank actor grabbed our attention with his striking all red hoodie. The reason? Well, one was definitely the colour. Given the gloomy monsoons, Varun Dhawan stood out in a bright red hoodie and black pants.

However, it was the quirky quotient that's worth mentioning. The actor's hoodie, on the front, read, "No Photos." When Varun stopped to click a few pictures with the bank employees, Varun's hoodie read "The Photographer" on the back. His mum Karuna was snapped in blue and white.

Another young star that the paparazzi spotted was Ishaan Khatter in Mumbai's Bandra area. The Khaali Peeli actor was seen heading to his gym and he made a statement in his baggy pants. Wearing a white tee, Ishaan paired that with an olive green and black coloure baggy pants as well as a pair of colourful kicks. He waved out to the paps from a distance and his lean physique was unmissable.

Check out Varun Dhawan and Ishaan Khatter's photos below:

