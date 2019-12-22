PHOTOS: Venky Mama actor Venkatesh Daggubati makes a stylish appearance in denims at the airport

The south star Venkatesh Daggubati is currently basking in the glory of his recent release called Venky Mama

The Venky Mama star Venkatesh Daggubati was spotted making a stylish appearance at the airport in a denim jacket and jeans. The denim on denim look made the south actor look very dapper as he made his way through the airport. The south star Venkatesh Daggubati is currently basking in the glory of his recent release called Venky Mama. This film featured south star Naga Chaitanya, Raashi Khanna and Payal Rajput. The film Venky Mama was one of the most highly anticipated films of the south film industry. The film Venky Mama was helmed by ace director K. S. Ravindra who is fondly known as Bobby in the south film industry.

The film's music direction was done by S Thaman. The south actor Naga Chaitanya played the role of a Army officer named Captain Karthik. The makers had unveiled the look of the south star which created a lot of intrigue in the minds of the audience members with respect to the kind of role the actor will be essaying in the film. The first look of the film Venky Mama had created quite a stir among the fans and film audience as the stars of the film featured in a rural set up.

The songs of the film also turned out to be chartbusters and became an instant hit among the fans and music lovers. The film did well at the box office. The chemistry between Naga Chaitanya and Raashi Khanna was the high light of the film. The film Venky Mama had elements of comedy, action and drama.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

