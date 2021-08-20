PHOTOS: Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani & Bhumi Pednekar get papped at a studio as they shoot for Mr. Lele

Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, and Bhumi Pednekar are collaborating in Shashank Khaitan’s next directorial, ‘Mr. Lele’, which is a comic-thriller. The shooting of the film had already begun some four months back. It is being produced by ’s Dharma Productions, and director Khaitan himself. Earlier, the film had , Janhvi Kapoor, and Bhumi in the leads, however, the cast had to be revamped as things did not pan out accordingly. While we know that Vicky’s character has some Maharashtrian shades to it, details about the female characters are still under wraps.

This afternoon, Vicky, Kiara, and Bhumi were spotted at Mehboob studios in Mumbai, where they are shooting for the film. Vicky was seen in a grey tee-shirt and black trousers. He also had a headband on. As for Bhumi, she was seen donning a white crop top, paired with black trousers with neon strips on the side. She kept her white face mask on and carried a sipper with her as well. Kiara, on the other hand, was seen in bright pink athleisure wear. She also had a purple shrug tied around her waist, that matched with her grey face mask.

All three of them obliged the paparazzi with photos, as they smiled and waved at the cameras.

Have a look at Vicky, Bhumi, and Kiara’s photos at Mehboob studios here:

Bhumi will be next seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in the comedy-drama, Badhai Do, helmed by director Harshavardhan Kulkarni. Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal had earlier featured together in the Netflix anthology ‘Lust Stories’ in 2018. Both of them have an interesting lineup of upcoming films. Vicky will be seen in Vijay Krishna Acharya's next with Manushi Chhillar, in Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham, Aditya Dhar’s The Immortal Ashwathama, and in the Sam Manekshaw biopic. Kiara, on the other hand, has Jug Jugg Jeeyo, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in the line.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: No truth to 'Roka' with Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif was with Salman Khan last night