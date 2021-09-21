PHOTOS: Vicky Kaushal & Kiara Advani look refreshing after tiring dance rehearsals as they greet paps

Soon audiences will get to see Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal in Shashank Khaitan's directorial Mr Lele. The duo has been spotted in the city a couple of times amid the shooting for the same. Amid this, on Tuesday evening, both Kiara and Vicky were snapped post their dance rehearsals as they were leaving for home. Not just Vicky and Kiara, even director Shashank was seen with the two stars and together, the trio was caught in the frame by the paparazzi.

In the photos, we can see Vicky and Kiara stopping at a distance to pose for the paparazzi. Both the stars obliged the paps with photos while maintaining distance from them. Kiara is seen clad in a pink sports bralette with grey sweatpants and sneakers. She also has a hoodie tied around her waist. The Shershaah actress was sans makeup and her hair was left open. On the other hand, Vicky is seen clad in a white tee with an orange jacket and black sweatpants. He teamed up his athleisure look with a cool cap.

Take a look:

We can also see director Shashank Khaitan stopping to pose with the leading pair of his upcoming film, Mr Lele. Recently, Pinkvilla was the first to report that this week will also begin shooting for a special song with Mr Lele. A source had exclusively told Pinkvilla, "Ranbir has been rehearsing for it there over the last few days. It’s a solo track and is being choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. The song is a catchy number which will see Ranbir gyrating to some massy grooves and styled by Manish Malhotra."

Meanwhile, apart from Kiara and Vicky, Mr Lele also stars Bhumi Pednekar. Reportedly, Kiara and Vicky also have shot for the climax of the film and a song back in August. Apart from this, Vicky also has Sardar Udham Singh with director Shoojit Sircar and a comedy film with YRF. On the other hand, Kiara will be seen next in Jug Jugg Jeeyo with , Anil Kapoor and .

