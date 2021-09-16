PHOTOS: Vicky Kaushal opts for comfy yet stylish casuals as he steps out in the city

Every day, the paparazzi spots celebrities from the entertainment industry in different parts of the dream city of Mumbai. Be it at airports, outside restaurants, studios, gyms, clinics, or salons – the shutterbugs reach every where to click actors from both the film and television industries. Last night was no different, as the media spotted none other than Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, as he stepped out in the city. Vicky looked absolutely stylish in his casuals, as the paparazzi papped him from a distance.

The URI actor opted for comfortable yet stylish casuals for his recent outing to a restaurant called Tori at the Khar locality of Mumbai. Vicky was seen donning a black sweatshirt that had a cool design on the right sleeve. The word printed in big letters on his sleeve read ‘IMPRESSIONISM’. He paired the sweatshirt with some classic dark blue denims, and off-white sneakers. Apart from this, Vicky wore a black mask with his casual outfit. The actor also met a police officer with whom he cordially shook hands, and posed with a big smile for the camera. Before he went inside the restaurant, Vicky waved at the camera.

Take a look:

A couple of days back, Vicky celebrated three years of his film Manmarziyaan where he featured alongside Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek Bachchan, by putting up a picture of his character from the film on Instagram stories. Speaking of films, Vicky has a number of upcoming projects in his kitty. This includes Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham Singh, Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur, and Mr. Lele.

