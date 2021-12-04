PHOTOS: Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny arrives at the airport ahead of actor’s wedding with Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have dominated the headlines ever since the reports of their wedding surfaced online. Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will be exchanging vows on the 9th of December at Six Senses Resort, near Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Our reliable sources also told us that the lovebirds will have a court marriage first under the Special Marriage Act. Two days back, a meeting was also held in the presence of District Collector Rajendra Kishan, superintendent of police Rajesh Singh, ADM Suraj Singh Negi, and representatives of the event company handling the couple’s wedding arrangements. The officials disclosed that around 120 guests will be attending the wedding at the palace.

Now as the wedding day is approaching, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s family members and friends have started arriving. A few moments back, paps spotted Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal at the airport. He was seen donning a white t-shirt teamed up with blue denim and carried a brown jacket to complete his look. Sunny looked dapper as he sported a white cap and similar color shoes to highlight his outfit.

Take a look:

According to a report in India Today, Vicky and Katrina have come up with the theme for their pre-wedding ceremonies. After multiple rounds of meetings with wedding planners, they have decided on the themes. According to the leading daily’s source, the theme of mehendi will be gold, beige, ivory and white. The theme for the sangeet will be bling.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif’s sangeet, mehendi & marriage theme is all about bling & pastels; Report