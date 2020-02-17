PHOTOS: Vidya Balan, Sunny Leone & Urvashi Rautela dazzle at Daboo Ratnani's Calendar launch

Vidya Balan, Sunny Leone and Urvashi Rautela make stylish appearances at Daboo Ratnani's Calendar launch. Check out the photos.

The stunning actress Vidya Balan, looked ravishing in a grey contemporary outfit. The Mission Mangal actress made heads turn with her fashionable appearance. arrived at Daboo Ratnani's Calendar launch. The Ek Paheli Leela actress looked drop dead gorgeous in a white and black outfit with delicate jewellery. The actress was all smiles as she posed for the shutterbugs. The fans and followers of the Kuch Kuch Locha Hai were delighted to see the actress make a dazzling entry at the calendar launch.

The event also saw the presence of stunning actress Urvashi Rautela. The diva, arrived at the event looking like a stunner in a black shimmery evening gown. The event saw many celebrities from the Bollywood fraternity and fashion industry arrive in their best fashionable looks.

Check out the pictures of the stunning divas, Vidya Balan, Sunny Leone and Urvashi Rautela dazzle at Daboo Ratnani's Calendar launch.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

