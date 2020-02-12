PHOTOS: Vijay Deverakonda looks dapper as he gets spotted at the airport

The World Famous Lover star Vijay Deverakonda was spotted at the airport looking very suave, in a white shirt and beige coloured trousers.

The World Famous Lover star Vijay Deverakonda was spotted at the airport looking very suave, in a white shirt and beige coloured trousers. The Geetha Govindam, actor was all smiles as he made his way through the airport. The south megastar will be seen in the soon to release south romance saga titled World Famous Lover. The Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda is known to be a fashion icon as well along with being a big film star. The actor has a massive fan following in the south film industry. The Taxiwala actor Vijay Deverakonda also has a huge fan base on his social media accounts.

The lead star of the much awaited south flick, Vijay Deverakonda had announced that the love story in which he will be romancing not one but four stunning leading ladies, is his last love story. While talking about the film, recently, the actor confessed that since the south film, World Famous Lover is his last romantic film, he has made sure that all the elements of a romantic story are there in the film. The actor does not fail to mention how the director Kranthi Madhav has worked very hard to make the film, a memorable one.

The high anticipated film, World Famous Lover will also star Venky Mama and Sanga Thamizhan actress Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite. The first look of the film is extremely promising. The first look poster features, the lead actor Vijay Deverakonda flaunting his lean body, and the actresses in the background. The songs of the Kranthi Madhav film, are proving to be chartbusters.

(ALSO READ: World Famous Lover: Vijay Deverakonda, Raashi Khanna & others urge fans to fall in love on Valentine's Day)

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

Read More