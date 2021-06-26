  1. Home
PHOTOS: Vijay Deverakonda spotted by the paps while making his way to Arjun Kapoor’s birthday bash

Vijay Deverakonda was spotted by the paps as he made his way to attend Arjun Kapoor's birthday party. Take a look at the pictures.
20681 reads Mumbai
PHOTOS: Vijay Deverakonda spotted by the paps while making his way to Arjun Kapoor’s birthday bash PHOTOS: Vijay Deverakonda spotted by the paps while making his way to Arjun Kapoor’s birthday bash
As the Covid 19 cases dipped, the lockdown restrictions are now easing up. Amidst this, actor Vijay Deverakonda was spotted arriving back to Mumbai to resume shooting his upcoming film, Liger. The star’s Dear Comrade co-star Rashmika Mandanna also recently returned to the city for the shooting of her second Bollywood project, Goodbye. In the photos, the superstar was seen wearing a comfy yet stylish outfit. Now, the Arjun Reddy star made another public appearance as he arrived for Arjun Kapoor’s birthday bash.

As Arjun turned a year older today, several stars were spotted heading to wish the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor on his special day. On his 36th birthday, his sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor have been snapped making their way to the star’s house. Arjun’s best friend and actor Ranveer Singh was also seen arriving at the party in his car. Now, Vijay Deverakonda was spotted by the paps as he made his way to the location. The actor opted for a casual look as he donned a white coloured shirt paired with a beige coloured beanie.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay would be seen in Liger alongside actress Ananya Panday. The romantic sports action film is helmed by mass director Puri Jagannadh. The film was initially scheduled to be released in November last year; however, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, it got postponed. Earlier this year, the makers of the movie announced that the film would be released on September 9 this year.

