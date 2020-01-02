PHOTOS: Virat Kohli cannot take his eyes off Anushka Sharma as they return from their Alps trip

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have wrapped up their Alps vacation. The actress and her cricketer husband were spotted at the Mumbai airport following their epic trip.

Vacay time is over for Virat Kohli and . One of India's adorable couples flew down to the Alps to ring in the New Year. After what looked like an epic New Year's party, Virushka have made their way back to India and they were spotted at the Mumbai airport today. The Indian cricket team captain and his lady love were spotted flaunting a flawless airport style as the paparazzi caught them making their way out of the airport.

Anushka chose to dress in an all-black ensemble topped with a blue jacket. Anushka completed her look with a pair of black sunglasses. Anushka looked so stunning that even her husband Virat couldn't take his eyes off the diva. The cricketer was seen locking his eyes on his lady love as they made their way out. Virat looked dapper as he stepped out wearing a black pair of pants under a white tee and coffee coloured jacket. The cricketer was seen holding on to a Louis Vitton duffle bag.

Check out the pictures below:

Anushka and Virat were spotted a day after they caused a social media meltdown courtesy their New Year's party. The couple was spotted ringing in 2020 with , Kareena Kapoor Khan, and his girlfriend Natasha Dalal. The three couples dropped jaws as they looked oh-so-stylish at the party. They left everyone talking with their New Year greetings video. Read all about it here: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Varun Dhawan, Natasha welcome 2020 together; WATCH

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Anushka Sharma turns the perfect photographer for husband Virat Kohli but looks like he isn't one

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More