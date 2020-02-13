Photos: World Famous Lover star Vijay Deverakonda wears a lungi for his salon visit in Mumbai

Ahead of the release of his highly anticipated film, World Famous Lover, Vijay Deverakonda was spotted at a salon wearing a Lungi in Mumbai.

The south romantic saga titled, World Famous Lover will be hitting the big screen on the eve of Valentine's Day,14th February. The lead actor Vijay Deverakonda of the much-awaited film, World Famous Lover, was spotted in the city. The actor has been spotted several times in Mumbai. But, today ahead of the release of his highly anticipated film, Vijay was spotted at a salon wearing a Lungi. The south megastar who featured in films like, Taxiwala, Geetha Govindam, Dear Comrade and Arjun Reddy, will be playing the lead part in the most awaited film from the south film industry, World Famous Lover.

The lead actor will be seen romancing four leading ladies. The film is helmed by Kranthi Madhav, will feature, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite and Venky Mamanactress Raashi Khanna. The Sanga Thamizhan actress plays Yamini in the south film. The lead actor Vijay Devearkonda, took the fans by surprise when he stepped out in a Lungi in the city. The actor who's fame double after the release of his blockbuster film, Arjun Reddy, was spotted at a salon in the city. The south megastar Vijay Deverakonda enjoys massive fan following on his social media account.

The followers of the Dear Comrade actor are always delighted to see the superstar in unique looks and Vijay's Lungi look has surely surprised the fans in a pleasant way. The fans and film audience are eagerly waiting to see what the Vijay Deverakonda starrer has to offer to the fans.

