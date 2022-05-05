PHOTOS: Yami Gautam’s chic airport outfit exudes boss lady vibes; Don’t miss her classy tote bag

The paparazzi had a busy day today as many top stars were spotted in the city. Even Mumbai airport saw a heavy moment of celebrities. One of them was Yami Gautam. Yami is currently riding high on the success of her film Dasvi. She has been receiving rave reviews for her performance in the social drama. Apart from delivering a stellar performance, Yami dished out some absolutely stylish promotional looks for her film. Recently, she was spotted at the airport where she exuded a boss lady vibes and we are definitely taking notes.

In the photographs, Yami Gautam was seen donning an all-white outfit. She donned loose white trousers. She paired it with a crop top and layered it with a white jacket. Yami sealed her look with heels and a classy tote bag. With open hair and minimal makeup, the actress looked absolutely beautiful. The ‘Vicky Donor’ actress kept her mask on and followed the COVID-19 guidelines. She was kind enough to pause and pose for the shutterbugs.



Earlier in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Yami was asked about her experience working on back-to-back films. Yami said, "I still feel like I'm jumping from some place to another. My mind is still jumping. It was actually around this time last year that I was shooting for Dasvi in Agra, inside the jail. And then came back and went to A Thursday's set. So, because I was waiting for all these opportunities all my life and they all came together, that cannot be an excuse to not give my character a 100 per cent. Or, when you see the character, you shouldn't feel like it's similar”.

