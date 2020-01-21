PHOTOS:Tahira Kashyap rings in her birthday with Ayushmann Khurrana, Aparshakti Khurrana, Yami Gautam & others

Tahira Kashyap spends her birthday eve with Ayushmann Khurrana, brother in law Aparshakti Khurana, Yami Gautam & other friends from the industry.

Tahira Kashyap celebrates her birthday today. The star wife ringed in her 35th along with hubby Ayushmann Khurrana, brother in law Aparshakti Khurana and other friends from the industry. Twinkle Khanna, Nurshrat Bharucha, , Shakti Mohan, Sanya Malhotra, Jackky Bhagnani were a few who marked their attendance at the fun gathering.

It was double celebration for Ayushmann Khurrana who unveiled his upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's trailer yesterday and then partied with wifey and friends till the clock struck 12, bringing in Tahira's birthday. Many friends shared pictures and videos of the midnight shenanigans as their Instagram story. Birthday girl Tahira looked super excited and happy cutting the cake with hubby Ayushmann Khurrana. Check out the posts:

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Tahira revealed her plans for the big day. She said that she has started appreciating life. She further disclosed that she would spend time with cancer patients on her birthday in order to inspire them with her journey. Tahira was diagnosed with breast cancer a year ago. She underwent a mastectomy in November 2018. Tahira recalled celebrating her birthday last year after her chemotherapy session and said that she partied like there is no tomorrow. She also seemed ecstatic about the fact that hubby Ayushmann will be there with her on her birthday.

On the work front, Tahira recently directed a short film titled Toffee and is now working on another, which is called Pinni. It stars Neena Gupta in the lead. Meanwhile, she is also working on her debut feature film and has exciting things planned for 2020.

