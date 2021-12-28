PIC: Janhvi Kapoor reminds of Sridevi as she dons stunning traditional attire on her visit to Tirumala temple

Janhvi Kapoor recently paid a visit to the Tirumala Tirupati temple on the Christmas weekend. Just a month after her visit to Kedarnath with Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi took another spiritual journey to the renowned Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh, ahead of the new year. While she returned to the dream city of Mumbai on Sunday, have a glimpse of Janhvi looking like a spitting image of mom Sridevi, as she donned a traditional saree on her visit. Check it out.

In the picture below, Janhvi can be seen looking beautiful in a bright pink and golden saree. She kept her look simple with minimal makeup and styled her hair in a low bun or braid. She also had a blue mouth mask on as she held on to a lady’s hand who was photographed with her. Janhvi looked just like her mother, the legendary Sridevi, in beautiful traditional attire.

Janhvi has visited Tirumala Tirupati temple and sought blessings from the Lord Venkateswara several times in the past. Janhvi was there along with dad Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor before the release of her debut film, Dhadak, in 2018. She also visited the temple on Sridevi’s 56th birth anniversary in 2019.

Take a look:

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has quite a few interesting projects lined up in her kitty. She will be seen in Good Luck Jerry and Mili. Apart from this, Janhvi will also feature in Mr and Mrs Mahi alongside her Roohi co-star, Rajkummar Rao.