PICS: Aamir Khan nails the geek look; Rajkummar Rao exudes charm in casuals as he promotes Badhaai Do

Aamir Khan and Rajkummar Rao are two of the most talked about actors in Bollywood who have won millions of hearts with their impeccable acting prowess and line of work. Interestingly, these actors made their way to headlines today as both Aamir and Rajkummar were papped in the city on different occasions. While Aamir had stepped out in the city, the Bareilly Ki Barfi actor was seen promoting his upcoming movie Badhaai Do which also features Bhumi Pednekar in the lead.

In the pics, Aamir was seen nailing his nerd look in the city. He was seen wearing a grey coloured t-shirt with dark blue pyjamas. He completed his look with his nerdy glasses and also made sure to wear a mask as she stepped out in the city. On the other hand, Rajkummar Rao exuded charm in casuals as he wore a monochromatic shirt which he had paired with denim jacket and jeans. He was seen nailing the stubble look as he posed for the camera and his swag was unmissable.

Take a look at Aamir Khan and Rajkummar Rao’s pics:





Interestingly, there have been speculations about Badhaai Do being the sequel of Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Badhaai Ho. Clearing the air, Rajkummar had stated, “It’s actually not a sequel, we’re taking the [Badhaai Ho, 2018] franchise forward. It’s a beautiful story and one of the most amazing teams I’ve worked with. I can’t wait for everyone to watch our beautiful film”. Helmed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, Badhaai Do is slated to release on February 11.