PICS: Aamir Khan opts for a comfy and quirky outfit as he steps out in the city

Published on Oct 26, 2021 06:18 PM IST  |  2.4K
   
Aamir Khan is one of the actors who like to keep it classy on the big screen when it comes to his choice of roles but is a minimalist when it comes to real life. While his on screen appearances and line of work never fails to leave us in awe, Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist likes to opt for a simple and comfy style statement. And Aamir doesn’t miss a chance to make heads turn every time he steps out in the city and today was no different.

The Laal Singh Chaddha actor was papped at Shankar Mahadevan’s in the city. Interestingly, Aamir was seen grabbing attention for his comfy fashion statement. The 56 year old actor was seen wearing a white coloured t-shirt with a snoopy dog pic on it. Aamir had paired it with dark peach coloured printed shorts and sleepers. While sported the usual geek look, his stubble beard added a different charm to his personality. Besides, Aamir made sure to wear a mask in wake of the COVID 19 pandemic.

Take a look at Aamir Khan pics:

aamir-comfy-stle-1.jpg
aamir-comfy-stle-2.jpg
aamir-comfy-stle-3.jpg
aamir-comfy-stle-4.jpg
aamir-comfy-stle-5.jpg

Meanwhile talking about the work front, Aamir Khan will be next seen in Advait Chandan directorial Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. The movie happens to be the official Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. The Dhoom 3 actor will be seen in a turbaned look on the big screen for the first time. Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to hit the screens on February 14 next year.

Credits: Viral Bhayani


