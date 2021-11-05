PICS: Aayush Sharma, Arbaaz Khan, girlfriend Giorgia Andriani & others light up Sohail Khan’s Diwali party

by Priyakshi   |  Updated on Nov 05, 2021 05:42 AM IST  |  23.1K
   
PICS: Aayush Sharma, Arbaaz Khan, girlfriend Giorgia Andriani & others light up Sohail Khan’s Diwali party
PICS: Aayush Sharma, Arbaaz Khan, girlfriend Giorgia Andriani & others light up Sohail Khan’s Diwali party
Advertisement

After a break of almost two years in a row, Diwali celebrations look much like what they used to be in the pre-COVID times. Forgoing the muted and intimate parties, many celebrities of the entertainment industry are hosting grand and lavish Diwali bashes this year. Adding to the list of Diwali party hosts like Ramesh Taurani, Sandip Sikcand, Ekta Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor, we have none other than Sohail Khan. Yes! Sohail Khan is throwing a Diwali party and it’s every bit a star-studded affair as we can imagine. Celebs like Aayush Sharma, Arbaaz Khan, and his girlfriend Giorgia Andriani, Varun Sharma, Sajid Nadiadwala are among the invitees to Sohail’s party. 

Antim actor and Sohail’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma arrived at the Diwali bash looking rather dapper. He was seen in a light pastel green Kurta with floral embroidery all over. He paired it with white pyjama pants and brown formal shoes. Arbaaz Khan and girlfriend Giorgia went all out with their ethnic look. Arbaaz was seen donning a shimmery greyish-green kurta, that he wore with white dhoti pants and black juttis. Giorgia, on the other hand looked pretty in a black and white lehenga that she paired with a pink dupatta. Roohi actor Varun Sharma opted for an all-black look for the night as his outfit featured a black kurta, pajamas, and matching juttis. 

Other celebrities who were papped at Sohail’s Diwali party include Gautam Gulati, Sajid Nadiadwala, Bharat Takthani et al. Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur, David Dhawan, and wife Karuna Dhawan graced Sohail’s party as well. 

Take a look: 

aayush sharma at sohail khan diwali party

sohail khan diwali bash

aayush sharma at sohail khan diwali party second image

arbaaz khan with girlfriend giorgia andriani at sohail khan diwali party first image

arbaaz khan with girlfriend giorgia andriani at sohail khan diwali party second image

gautam gulati at sohail khan diwali bash

sajid nadiadwala at sohail khan diwali bash

bharat takthani at sohail khan diwali bash

sohail khan diwali bash first image

sohail khan diwali bash second image

Varun Sharma at sohail khan diwali bash

neha dhupia and angad bedi at sohail khan diwali bash

ramesh taurani at sohail khan diwali bash

sunil grover at sohail khan diwali bash

sohail khan diwali bash third image

Nikhil Dwivedi with wife at Sohail Khan diwali bash

Atul Agnihotri with Alvira Khan at Sohail Khan Diwali bash

ALSO READ: PICS: Shanaya, Khushi & Janhvi Kapoor dish out desi girl vibes in ethnic wear at Anil Kapoor’s Diwali Bash

Advertisement

Credits: Viral Bhayani


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Prime Deals Strong Grip Designed Easy Typing And Pain Relief Non-slip Durable And Comfortable Breathable Silicone Material Exclusive Wrist Rest Pad For All Users Office And Home, Laptop/mac, Black

Prime Deals Strong Grip Designed Easy Typing And Pain Relief Non-slip Durable An...

₹699.00
₹999.00 (30%)
 Buy Now
Redmi 10 Prime (bifrost Blue 4gb Ram 64gb Rom |helio G88 With Extendable Ram Upto 2gb |fhd+ 90hz Adaptive Sync Display)

Redmi 10 Prime (bifrost Blue 4gb Ram 64gb Rom |helio G88 With Extendable Ram Upt...

₹12,499.00
₹14,999.00 (17%)
 Buy Now
Mi Smart Band 5 – India’s No. 1 Fitness Band, 1.1-inch Amoled Color Display, Magnetic Charging, 2 Weeks Battery Life, Personal Activity Intelligence (pai), Women’s Health Tracking

Mi Smart Band 5 – India’s No. 1 Fitness Band, 1.1-inch Amoled Color ...

₹2,499.00
₹2,999.00 (17%)
 Buy Now
Cello Finegrip Ball Pen | Blue Ball Pens | Jar Of 25 Units | Best Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Ball Point Pen Set  | Pens For Students And Professionals | Cello Stationery

Cello Finegrip Ball Pen | Blue Ball Pens | Jar Of 25 Units | Best Ball Pens For ...

₹140.00
₹175.00 (20%)
 Buy Now
Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Metal), Gun Metal

Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Met...

₹849.00
₹1,499.00 (43%)
 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy M12 (blue,6gb Ram, 128gb Storage) 6 Months Free Screen Replacement For Prime

Samsung Galaxy M12 (blue,6gb Ram, 128gb Storage) 6 Months Free Screen Replacemen...

₹11,499.00
₹14,499.00 (21%)
 Buy Now
E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

₹34.00
₹99.00 (66%)
 Buy Now
Realme Narzo 50a (oxygen Blue, 4gb Ram + 128gb Storage) - With No Cost Emi/additional Exchange Offers

Realme Narzo 50a (oxygen Blue, 4gb Ram + 128gb Storage) - With No Cost Emi/addit...

₹12,499.00
₹13,999.00 (11%)
 Buy Now
Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Blue Pens For Good Handwriting | Ball Pens For Students | Ideal For School And Office Use | Cello Stationery

Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing...

₹95.00
₹100.00 (5%)
 Buy Now
Oneplus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition (bass Blue)

Oneplus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition (bass Blue)

₹1,799.00
₹2,190.00 (18%)
 Buy Now
View All