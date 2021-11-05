PICS: Aayush Sharma, Arbaaz Khan, girlfriend Giorgia Andriani & others light up Sohail Khan’s Diwali party

After a break of almost two years in a row, Diwali celebrations look much like what they used to be in the pre-COVID times. Forgoing the muted and intimate parties, many celebrities of the entertainment industry are hosting grand and lavish Diwali bashes this year. Adding to the list of Diwali party hosts like Ramesh Taurani, Sandip Sikcand, Ekta Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor, we have none other than Sohail Khan. Yes! Sohail Khan is throwing a Diwali party and it’s every bit a star-studded affair as we can imagine. Celebs like Aayush Sharma, Arbaaz Khan, and his girlfriend Giorgia Andriani, Varun Sharma, Sajid Nadiadwala are among the invitees to Sohail’s party.

Antim actor and Sohail’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma arrived at the Diwali bash looking rather dapper. He was seen in a light pastel green Kurta with floral embroidery all over. He paired it with white pyjama pants and brown formal shoes. Arbaaz Khan and girlfriend Giorgia went all out with their ethnic look. Arbaaz was seen donning a shimmery greyish-green kurta, that he wore with white dhoti pants and black juttis. Giorgia, on the other hand looked pretty in a black and white lehenga that she paired with a pink dupatta. Roohi actor Varun Sharma opted for an all-black look for the night as his outfit featured a black kurta, pajamas, and matching juttis.

Other celebrities who were papped at Sohail’s Diwali party include Gautam Gulati, Sajid Nadiadwala, Bharat Takthani et al. Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur, David Dhawan, and wife Karuna Dhawan graced Sohail’s party as well.

Take a look:

