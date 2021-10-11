PICS: Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, & daughter Aaradhya land in city post Paris & Dubai trip

Abhishek Bachchan, wifey Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya are finally back in the city after a week-long international trip. After a gap of almost 2 years, the family had gone for an international trip together, as they jetted off to Paris and Dubai last week, on October 3rd. After a week of spending some quality family time along with fashion events, Aishwarya, Abhishek, and Aaradhya landed in the dream city of Mumbai tonight, ahead of Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday.

Aishwarya had stunned at the Paris Fashion Week a few days back. She also went to Dubai for another professional event. And on Sunday night, the paparazzi spotted the family of three landing at the airport some time back. Aishwarya’s airport fashion was on point as she combined comfort and style with a chic outfit. She was seen donning a black tee, that she paired with black trousers and boots. She layered her outfit with a stylish lavender floor-length jacket. Abhishek on the other hand, donned a casual outfit with black sweatshirt, trousers, and white shoes. Aaradhya was seen clad in a yellow tee, blue denim pants and pink sneakers. All three of them had their masks on, as the paps clicked them from a distance.

Take a look:

In terms of work, Abhishek was last seen in the financial thriller, The Big Bull, based on the life of Harshad Mehta, a stockbroker who was involved in a gigantic scam for a decade. He will next feature in Diya Annapurna Ghosh directed Bob Biswas and Tushar Jalota’s Dasvi. Speaking of Aishwarya, she will return to the silver screen in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: Part One. The movie will tentatively release in 2022.

