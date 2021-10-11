PICS: Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, & daughter Aaradhya land in city post Paris & Dubai trip

Abhishek Bachchan, wifey Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya are finally back in the city after a week-long international trip. After a gap of almost 2 years, the family had gone for an international trip together, as they jetted off to Paris and Dubai last week, on October 3rd. After a week of spending some quality family time along with fashion events, Aishwarya, Abhishek, and Aaradhya landed in the dream city of Mumbai tonight, ahead of Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday. 

Aishwarya had stunned at the Paris Fashion Week a few days back. She also went to Dubai for another professional event. And on Sunday night, the paparazzi spotted the family of three landing at the airport some time back. Aishwarya’s airport fashion was on point as she combined comfort and style with a chic outfit. She was seen donning a black tee, that she paired with black trousers and boots. She layered her outfit with a stylish lavender floor-length jacket. Abhishek on the other hand, donned a casual outfit with black sweatshirt, trousers, and white shoes. Aaradhya was seen clad in a yellow tee, blue denim pants and pink sneakers. All three of them had their masks on, as the paps clicked them from a distance. 

Take a look: 

abhishek bachchan aishwarya rai bachchan aaradhya at airport first image
aishwarya rai bachchan aaradhya at airport second image
aishwarya rai bachchan aaradhya at airport third image
\abhishek bachchan aishwarya rai bachchan aaradhya at airport fourth image
abhishek bachchan aishwarya rai bachchan aaradhya at airport fifth image
abhishek bachchan aishwarya rai bachchan aaradhya at airport sixth image

In terms of work, Abhishek was last seen in the financial thriller, The Big Bull, based on the life of Harshad Mehta, a stockbroker who was involved in a gigantic scam for a decade. He will next feature in Diya Annapurna Ghosh directed Bob Biswas and Tushar Jalota’s Dasvi. Speaking of Aishwarya, she will return to the silver screen in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: Part One. The movie will tentatively release in 2022.

Comments
Anonymous : Paisa Re paisa
REPLY 0 26 minutes ago
Anonymous : She stunned , scorched , wowed ???? If not for her eyes and slightly fairer skin , she is below average . No body, shape, physique, good features . There are such stunning gals in India but no Godfather / karma
REPLY 1 9 hours ago
Anonymous : She is nearly 50.. she loks good for her age
REPLY 0 8 hours ago
Anonymous : So true look at Aishwarya always being there for her daughter & look at aryan Khan , any fool will realise the difference
REPLY 3 10 hours ago
Anonymous : I know right, Gauri being housewife never was there for the kids
REPLY 0 8 hours ago
Anonymous : Good to have you back guys the trollers were getting impatient as usual haha
REPLY 1 10 hours ago
Anonymous : Rather concentrate on the stupid comments Kareena received on Instagram for her lousy walk lol
REPLY 0 10 hours ago
Anonymous : She is holding her daughter’s hand & not your daughters so chilll . The very fact she still holds her hand that clearly shows she cares a damn got these trollers , so ple next time don’t bother to vent out your frustration becoz she is & will always be Aishwarya.
REPLY 1 10 hours ago
Anonymous : Crazy clingy mom
REPLY 4 10 hours ago
Anonymous : Just brand names stamped all over them. Theres a limit of showing off ones wealth.
REPLY 2 11 hours ago
Anonymous : Jealousy ko control kariye. Khud kuch ukhaad lo life main apne.
REPLY 1 9 hours ago
Anonymous : His hand injured doing what? They have security and yet she holds her daughters hands, while her husband does not even bother , he looks like a joker husband.
REPLY 2 11 hours ago
Anonymous : Welcome home ABS...
REPLY 0 11 hours ago
Anonymous : Well seeing how Aryan Khan has turned up to be & confessed taking drugs fro the past 5 years ....Aishwarya, you are doing absolutely great .
REPLY 2 11 hours ago
Anonymous : Haha Ash walked Paris fashion runway with Hollywood celebrities & here Kareena way younger than her walking LFW. Lol yeah so true the nepo kids can walk only desi ramps suits them very welll. Pv pls post a ssr fan
REPLY 2 11 hours ago
Anonymous : Well said and I completely agree with you lol
REPLY 1 9 hours ago
Anonymous : Welcome back guys & the trollers can go blah blah with the same old comments lol. Get a life guys .
REPLY 0 11 hours ago
Anonymous : mental mom
REPLY 1 12 hours ago
Anonymous : Is she not going to have anymore kids? They dress the daughter like a 5 years old
REPLY 2 12 hours ago
Anonymous : Welcome home
REPLY 0 12 hours ago
Anonymous : Shouldn't the child be in school? With a veteran grandmother politician and a still active grandfather actor, don't they have any say
REPLY 4 13 hours ago
Anonymous : Everyone has a say, including you by the looks of it
REPLY 0 8 hours ago
Anonymous : LOL just looking at her attire! Ok now its not her daughter hands but let just put all my weight on daughter shoulder and lock her!
REPLY 5 17 hours ago

