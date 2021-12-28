PICS: Aditya Roy Kapur in blue T-shirt is our man crush on ALL DAYS, Malaika Arora looks chic in white dress

The paparazzi photograph celebs from the B’Town every day as they step out for their daily chores in the city. From airports and posh restaurants to studios and gyms, the shutterbugs spot celebrities at various locations in the city. Today was no different as the paps photographed not one, but two celebs in a posh locality in Mumbai. And they are none other than Aditya Roy Kapur and Malaika Arora.

Aditya Roy Kapur looked effortlessly stylish in his easy-going casual wear today. He was spotted at a Krome studio in the Bandra neighbourhood of Mumbai. The Aashiqui 2 actor donner a full-sleeved sweatshirt, along with a pair of washed-out blue denims. He also rocked a grey beanie. Aditya warmly smiled at the cameras as the paparazzi clicked him from a distance.

Malaika on the other hand, woke and chose and drama today! Yes! The diva, who was Spotted in Bandra today, looked quite chic as she opted for a stylish white shirt-dress, which perfectly flaunted her toned legs. She also had a grey stole around her neck. For footwear, Malaika wore a pair of black and white sneakers, while she had her black mouth mask on at all times, keeping in view the COVID-19 safety protocols. Malaika wrapped up her look with minimal makeup, and a messy bun.

As she got out of her car, she petted an indie dog before she waved at the paps and entered the building.

Take a look:

Recently, Malaika was papped with beau Arjun Kapoor as the lovebirds arrived for a get-together at Karisma Kapoor’s house.

