PICS: Agastya Nanda gets papped as he sweats it out at the gym on Monday evening

Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda is one of the most popular star kids in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Although Agastya has not made his debut in the showbiz yet, he is not away from the limelight. The paparazzi often photograph him as Agastya steps out in the city, while fans swoon over his pictures and videos on social media. Speaking of being papped, the media today spotted Agastya as he kickstarted the week by seating it out in the gym. Check out his latest photographs.

This evening, the paparazzi spotted Big B’s grandson from Shweta Nanda, Agastya Nanda at a gym in Mumbai’s Juhu neighborhood. The paps photographed the young man as he sweated it out wearing black-colored athleisure. They also clicked him as he got out of the gym and walked towards his car. Agastya wore a white mouth mask as he stepped out, as per the COVID-19 safety protocols. He even had a cap on. The media clicked the star kid as he made his way inside his car.

Take a look at Agastya Nanda’s pictures:

Agastya has not made his acting debut yet, however, he does plan to step into the film industry. Just like most of his family members. In August this year, Pinkvilla exclusively learned that filmmaker Zoya Akhtar will be launching Big B’s grandson in a Hindi adaptation of the popular international comics, Archie. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri’s daughter Suhana Khan and Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor will be sharing screen space with Agastya Nanda in Zoya’s project.

