PICS: Ahead of birthday, Malaika Arora gets papped in chic white dress outside beau Arjun Kapoor’s house

The paparazzi in the tinsel town of Bollywood spot celebrities at different locations of the city every day. From gyms and airports to restaurants and studios, the paparazzi snaps actors everywhere they go. This evening was no different as paparazzi spotted none other than the diva herself, Malaika Arora, as she arrived at beau Arjun Kapoor’s house in an upscale neighborhood of Mumbai. It should be noted that Malaika will be celebrating her birthday tomorrow, October 23rd. Ahead of this special occasion, she made a rather stunning appearance outside Arjun’s house.

A few moments back, Bollywood diva, model, and reality show judge Malaika Arora was photographed by the media as she arrived at actor and beau Arjun Kapoor’s residence in the Juhu neighborhood of Mumbai. Malaika, who is known for her awesome fashion and style game did not disappoint tonight as well. She looked like a complete stunner in a chic white dress that she chose for her birthday eve. The dress allowed her to flaunt her toned legs, which made her overall avatar even more gorgeous. She opted for a pair of black and silver stilettoes for footwear. Malaika’s makeup was on fleek, while her long open tresses accentuated her beauty.

The paps clicked Malaika from a distance, as she entered Arjun’s building. She acknowledged the media and even waved at the cameras before making her way inside. Earlier today, Malaika was papped in an upscale salon in town.

Take a look:

On the work front, Malaika Arora is currently seen as a judge on the fashion reality show Supermodel Of The Year Season 2, with Anusha Dandekar and Milind Soman. Apart from this, she is also seen as a judge on the dance reality show India’s Best Dancer 2 alongside choreographers Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur.

