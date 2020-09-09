PICS: Ahead of ‘Mumbai darshan’, Kangana Ranaut is snapped at the Chandigarh airport as she waves at paps

Today, Manikarnika actress Kangana Ranaut was papped at the Chandigarh airport as she was on her way to Mumbai. See photos

Since the past few days, has been making headlines post her tweet wherein she compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and later, in the wake of her tweet, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, in a derogatory statement, abused Kangana Ranaut and called her ‘haramkhor ladki’. Now amid the verbal duel with Shiv Sena, Kangana Ranaut is on her way to Mumbai as she was papped at the Chandigarh airport. In the photos, Kangana is seen wearing an off-white saree, and as always, she waved at the paparazzi.

Now, amid the verbal duel between Kangana and Sanjay Raut, the Mumbai civic officials threatened to demolish her office as they entered Kangana’s office and later, the officials didn’t bulldoze her office but instead stuck a notice to stop leakage work going on in the office. And today, as Kangana, after testing negative of COVID 19, is on her way to Mumbai, the BMC officials landed at Kangana’s office with bulldozers and sharing the photos on Twitter, Kangana tweeted, “As I am all set for Mumbai Darshan on my way to the airport,Maha government and their goons are at my property all set to illegally break it down, go on! I promised to give blood for Maharashtra pride this is nothing take everything but my spirit will only rise higher and higher.”

Amid the threat to Kangana, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said that despite the Y plus security, the DGP has decided to provide Kangana with extra security at her house in the state.

