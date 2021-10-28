PICS: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif & Rohit Shetty glam up the sets of KBC 13 as they promote Sooryavanshi

As the release date for Rohit Shetty’s cop action-drama ‘Sooryavanshi’ is inching closer, fans’ excitement is on the rise as well. The Sooryavanshi team has already kickstarted promotions for their upcoming film and soon they will be seen on the sets of Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. Yes! Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, and Rohit Shetty will be soon gracing Big B’s show to promote Sooryavanshi and the pictures from the same are here. Don’t miss them!

Sooryavanshi lead stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, along with director Rohit Shetty were papped on the sets of KBC 13 today. All three of them were dressed in their stylish best as they arrived for promoting their film. Katrina, as always, stunned in her traditional attire with a twist. She was seen dressed in a yellow saree. However, she added a floor-length embroidered yellow jacket to her look, and with that, a matching belt too. She kept her long tresses open, while her makeup was on fleek. Both Akshay and Rohit were seen dressed in crisp formal attires. While Akshay looked dapper in his powder-blue suit, Rohit too upped his style game in a deep blue suit.

As the paps clicked them from a distance, they posed and smiled for pictures.

Take a look:

Speaking about the film, Sooryavanshi, Rohit Shetty's directorial will be releasing in theatres this Diwali on 5th November, 2021 after a long wait. The film stars Akshay and Katrina in the lead roles and will have cameos by Singham Ajay and Simmba Ranveer Singh, who have been a part of his cop universe previously. Two songs from the film – Aila Re Aillaa and Mere Yaaraa are already out and fans have been loving the tracks.

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Save The Dates From 7-9 December for Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif's big fat destination wedding