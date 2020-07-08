PICS: Akshay Kumar shows off his swag as he arrives for dubbing; Tiger Shroff & Disha Patani head out together

On Wednesday, Akshay Kumar was snapped while making his way for dubbing in the city. Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff were spotted getting out of their car.

Amid the COVID 19 pandemic, Bollywood stars had cooped up inside their homes and were urging all to not head out. Now, as Unlock begins post lockdown, several stars are spotted in the city. Speaking of this, was seen heading over to a dubbing studio on Wednesday while Tiger Shroff and were seen stepping out in the city. Amid the lockdown, Akshay has been spending time at home with his family and recently, only stepped out for work.

On Wednesday too, Akshay was snapped by the paparazzi while heading to dubbing studio in Mumbai. In the photos, the Laxmmi Bomb star is seen keeping it casual in a white tee and grey track pants. With this, Akshay is seen sporting sneakers, a cap and a mask. He is seen posing for the paparazzi and interacting with him from a distance. The Laxmmi Bomb actor was snapped last week at Jackky Bhagnani’s office post which the actor announced his film Bell Bottom’s lead actress, Vaani Kapoor.

On the other hand, Tiger Shroff and his close friend Disha Patani were also snapped while stepping out in the city. Keeping it sporty in track pants and a black vest, Tiger was seen getting out of his car with Disha. The two stars were caught candidly in the frame by the paparazzi before they headed inside the building. A few days ago, Disha was snapped when she stepped out in the city. Off late, Tiger too has been caught in the frame several times with a mask when he steps out in the city. However, today, they were seen together.

Here are photos of Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay recently announced the release of his film Laxmmi Bomb co-starring Kiara Advani on Disney Plus Hotstar. He also has Sooryavanshi with that was postponed owing to the COVID 19 pandemic. It is reported that it will now release on Diwali. On the other hand, Disha Patani will be seen next in starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Tiger Shroff is gearing up for his next Heropanti 2 with Ahmed Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala. The film is slated to release on July 16, 2021.

