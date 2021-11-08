PICS: Alia Bhatt dons an all white salwar suit for her airport look; Ranbir Kapoor spotted at clinic

Every day the paparazzi spots B’Town celebrities at different locations in the city as they go about their daily hustle and bustle. From gyms and studios, to airports and posh restaurants, the shutterbugs spot actors at almost every nook and cranny in town. Today was no different as the paps photographed none other than lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor at different parts of the city. While Alia was papped at the airport, Ranbir Kapoor was spotted at a clinic.

A few moments back, Alia Bhatt was photographed as she arrived at the airport. The actress opted for a soothing ethnic look for her travels today. Alia combined comfort and style as she was seen donning an all-white salwar suit. She kept her hair open while her face was sans makeup. The Dear Zindagi actress also wore a matching white mouth mask, in accordance with the COVID safety protocols. For footwear, Alia opted for Punjabi juttis, thus completing her ethnic avatar. But what stole the limelight was her brick-red Gucci handbag.

Alia’s beau Ranbir Kapoor was also spotted by the paparazzi as he stepped out in the city. He was seen sporting casuals featuring a black sweatshirt, beanie, and a mouth mask as he visited a clinic.

Take a look:

In other news, the buzz is that Alia and Ranbir will be tying the knot in January, 2022. Reports had initially claimed that Ranbir and Alia may be tying the knot in December 2021. However, Pinkvilla recently reported that Ranbir and Alia will be getting hitched in January 2022.

