PICS: Alia Bhatt has a working Saturday; Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani look trendy to promote Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Weekends hold a different purpose for everyone and for our favourite stars, they could be either for relaxing or for work. This Saturday seemed to be a busy one for stars Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani as they were papped when they went out and about in the city. While Alia Bhatt was seen making her way home after a dubbing session, Kartik and Kiara were spotted in a cheerful avatar as they headed to promote Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 at an amusement park in the city.

Alia Bhatt exits after dubbing session

In the photos, Alia is seen sitting in the backseat of her car as she headed home after a dubbing session. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress is seen clad in a white tee with tights. Her hair was left open and Alia opted for a no-makeup look to step out for work on Saturday. The star seemed in no mood to be clicked and hence, headed straight to her car as she walked out of the dubbing studio. Earlier, today, Alia had shared unseen photos from her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor to celebrate 1 month to their wedding.

Kartik and Kiara promote Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on a bus

On Saturday, Kartik and Kiara opted to promote their film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 at an amusement park. However, instead of heading out in their cars, the two opted for a customised bus with media personnel. Before the bus left for the park, Kiara and Kartik posed for the paps in their trendy looks. While Kartik is seen rocking hues of blue in the photos, Kiara is seen sporting a vibrant printed OOTD. The duo looked charged up to promote their film.

Talking about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the film also stars Tabu with Kiara and Kartik. The promotions have been going on for a while and it is all set to release next week in cinemas. The film is directed by Anees Bazmee and backed by Bhushan Kumar. It is a part of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. The first film had released in 2007 and had Akshay Kumar, and Vidya Balan in the lead. Now, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is all set to release on May 20, 2022.

