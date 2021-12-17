PICS: Alia Bhatt keeps it effortlessly chic in a Gucci jacket as she gets papped at the airport

The paparazzi often photograph celebrities in the tinsel town of Bollywood as and when they step out in the city. From airports and gyms, to recording studios and posh restaurants, the shutterbugs wait for a glimpse of actors no matter where they go. Fans also love seeing their favorite actors in their candid avatars beyond their on-screen personas. Speaking of which, today, the media spotted Alia Bhatt as she arrived at an airport in the city. Needless to say, she looked quite fashionable and stylish in her casuals.

This evening, the paparazzi spotted Alia Bhatt as the actress arrived at Mumbai’s Kalina airport. Alia’s airport fashion has often been a fine balance of comfort and style and tonight was no exception. The actress was seen slaying in a chic Gucci jacket, which she combined with a pair of grey denim pants. The word ‘Gucci’ was printed in bold yellow letters at the back of her jacket. Her hair was tied into a bun, and Alia accessorized the look with golden hoop earrings. Alia also had a black mouth mask on, as per the COVID-19 safety protocols. The paps photographed her from a distance as she acknowledged and waved at them.

At the work front, Alia has several interesting projects in her kitty. She will be seen in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR, which will hit theatres on 7th January 2022. Apart from this, she has Brahmastra and Gangubai Kathiawadi in the pipeline. Alia will also feature in Darlings, which is the first film under her production banner. She is currently shooting for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. Alia will further feature in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

