PICS: Alia Bhatt makes a statement in casuals as she leaves Mumbai for Brahmastra motion poster launch

Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra, starring Alia Bhatt. Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead, has been one of the most anticipated movies. And while it’s been over two and a half years since the movie is being made, the team is set to launch a motion poster of the movie at a grand event on December 15. The event is said to be attended by Ayan, Alia and Ranbir and the preparations for the same in the national capital. And now, as per the recent update, Alia has left from Mumbai and seems to be heading to Delhi for the Brahmastra event.

In the pics, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress made a statement in her stylish look as she made her way inside the airport. She was seen wearing a baby pink coloured full sleeves crop jacket which she had paired with a white crop top and denims. She had completed her airport look with a classy handbag and a pair of white sneakers. Alia had tied her hair in a back bun and made sure to wear a mask in wake of the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s pics:

To note, Brahmastra will mark Alia’s first collaboration with beau Ranbir Kapoor. The fantasy drama will also star Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead. While Brahmastra has been in the making for over two years now, Ayan had recently dropped hints about announcing the release date for his fantasy drama.