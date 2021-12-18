PICS: Alia Bhatt makes sure to follow COVID 19 protocols as she steps out in the city

After the second wave of the COVID 19 pandemic which claimed lakhs of lives, there has been a constant threat about the third wave of the deadly virus. In fact, there has been a rise in COVID 19 cases across the nation following which everyone has been advised to take necessary precautions and follow the COVID 19 protocols. Not just commoners but celebs are also seen following the COVID 19 norms to keep the deadly virus at bay and have also been encouraging the fans to take the precautions.

Amid these, Alia Bhatt made the headlines as she was papped in the city and had her style game on point. In the pics, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress was seen wearing a pink coloured sweatshirt which she had paired with denims and black coloured heeled shoes. She had kept her tresses open and her panache was unmissable as she made her way towards her car. Alia even made sure to wave at the paps. To note, Alia was seen wearing a mask in wake of the ongoing pandemic.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Alia has some interesting projects in the pipeline. While she is currently shooting for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, she is also gearing up for the release of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR with Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Ajay Devgn. Besides, Alia will also be seen sharing the screen with beau Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra and is also creating a buzz for Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi.