PICS: Alia Bhatt is our midweek style inspiration as she stuns in an olive dress & boots in the city
A few moments back, the paparazzi spotted Alia Bhatt in the Juhu neighborhood of Mumbai as she stepped out for the day. The actress looked stylish as ever as she donned an olive wrap dress with a plunging neck and full sleeves. The Highway actress also wore a pair of chic brown winter boots, that accentuated her look further. Alia kept her hair in a sleek ponytail and opted for a minimal makeup look. She wrapped it up with a pair of golden hoop earrings and a black mouth mask. As she stepped out of her car, she obliged paps with pictures, before getting inside the building.
Take a look:
At the work front, Alia has a number of interesting films in her kitty. She is currently awaiting the release of the much-anticipated movies, RRR, Brahmastra, and Gangubai Kathiawadi. Apart from these, Alia has Darlings. Alia will also feature in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Katrina Kaif. Furthermore, she is currently shooting for the Karan Johar directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh.
ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt to have a special corner dedicated to Rishi Kapoor in their new house?