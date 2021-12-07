PICS: Alia Bhatt is our midweek style inspiration as she stuns in an olive dress & boots in the city

Alia Bhatt has been upping her style game consistently and how. Apart from impressing audiences with her stellar and memorable performances in films, Alia also serves fashion and style inspiration to her millions of fans. Alia kept up with this trajectory, as she looked stunning as she was papped in the city a few moments back. Giving winter fashion her own little tweak in the Mumbai heat, Alia donned a wrap-around olive dress with a pair of ankle boots.

A few moments back, the paparazzi spotted Alia Bhatt in the Juhu neighborhood of Mumbai as she stepped out for the day. The actress looked stylish as ever as she donned an olive wrap dress with a plunging neck and full sleeves. The Highway actress also wore a pair of chic brown winter boots, that accentuated her look further. Alia kept her hair in a sleek ponytail and opted for a minimal makeup look. She wrapped it up with a pair of golden hoop earrings and a black mouth mask. As she stepped out of her car, she obliged paps with pictures, before getting inside the building.