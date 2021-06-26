PICS: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur party at Arjun Kapoor's birthday bash

Arjun Kapoor has turned 36 today and last evening, he hosted a birthday bash in Mumbai. From Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor, and Aditya Roy Kapur all were in attendance.

Last night, the biggest stars of Bollywood came together under one roof to celebrate the birthday of , who has turned 36 today. The Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor threw a bash at a luxury hotel in Mumbai and actors like , , , Janhvi Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Vijay Deverakonda were seen attending the celebration. Janhvi, Ranbir, Alia, Aditya were seen leaving late at night after partying up with Arjun and others.

In the photos, Janhvi is seen opting for a lace back top with distressed jeans and heels for partying with Arjun, , Anshula Kapoor and others. She is seen sitting in the front seat of her car while leaving for home with her sisters. In other photos, Ranbir and Alia can be seen sitting in the backseat of their car. Alia is seen clad in a breezy white dress while Ranbir is seen sporting a casual look in black. While Alia is clearly seen in the photos, Ranbir's picture turned out to be hazy due to the flashlight. The lovebirds left the party together in their car.

Take a look:

Aditya Roy Kapur also was seen leaving the party after everyone was seen heading home. The actor waved to the paparazzi and got into his car to leave. He is seen wearing a casual blue tee with jeans and a white mask in the photos.

Others who attended the party included Vijay Deverakonda and Ranveer Singh. The two superstars were seen arriving in style and leaving late at night after partying up with Arjun, Ranbir, Alia and others.

