PICS: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur party at Arjun Kapoor's birthday bash
Last night, the biggest stars of Bollywood came together under one roof to celebrate the birthday of Arjun Kapoor, who has turned 36 today. The Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor threw a bash at a luxury hotel in Mumbai and actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Vijay Deverakonda were seen attending the celebration. Janhvi, Ranbir, Alia, Aditya were seen leaving late at night after partying up with Arjun and others.
In the photos, Janhvi is seen opting for a lace back top with distressed jeans and heels for partying with Arjun, Khushi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and others. She is seen sitting in the front seat of her car while leaving for home with her sisters. In other photos, Ranbir and Alia can be seen sitting in the backseat of their car. Alia is seen clad in a breezy white dress while Ranbir is seen sporting a casual look in black. While Alia is clearly seen in the photos, Ranbir's picture turned out to be hazy due to the flashlight. The lovebirds left the party together in their car.
Take a look:
Aditya Roy Kapur also was seen leaving the party after everyone was seen heading home. The actor waved to the paparazzi and got into his car to leave. He is seen wearing a casual blue tee with jeans and a white mask in the photos.
Others who attended the party included Vijay Deverakonda and Ranveer Singh. The two superstars were seen arriving in style and leaving late at night after partying up with Arjun, Ranbir, Alia and others.
Anonymous 4 hours ago
why varun dhawan didn't come in party
Anonymous 9 hours ago
These social butterflies are back to their hard partying ways now that they got 2 vaccines .most hopeless and harmless species .