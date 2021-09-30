PICS: Alia Bhatt’s style game is on point as she steps out in cool denim on denim look

The paparazzi follow the B-town celebs everywhere they go. Every day, the paps spot celebrities at different locations of the city while they go about their business. From airports and gyms to restaurants and salons, the cameras click these celebs everywhere. Today was no different as the paparazzi spotted none other than as she stepped out in the city. Alia was seen rocking a casual and stylish look, as the paps clicked her from a distance.

Alia Bhatt was spotted at a recording studio called Sunny Super Sound in the upscale neighborhood of Juhu in Mumbai. The paps clicked her as she walked out of her Range Rover. The actress opted for a stylishly chic look for her day as she aced the denim on denim look. Alia was seen donning a white tank top that she teamed up with grey mom denim. She layered the look with a cropped blue denim jacket and opted for transparent heels for footwear. She kept her hair open and wore a black face mask too. In her hands, was a huge water can. The Highway actress obliged the paps with pictures before she made her way inside the studio.

Take a look:

Alia recently returned from Jodhpur where she was celebrating beau Ranbir Kapoor’s 39th birthday. At the work front, she has a number of interesting films in the pipeline. She will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, which is slated for a theatrical release on 6th January 2022. Apart from that, Alia will also feature in SS Rajamouli’s pan India magnum opus RRR. Alia has also started shooting for ’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite . She also has the Farhan Akhtar directorial Jee Le Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra and .

