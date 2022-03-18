PICS: Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra & Varun Dhawan make heads turn at Apoorva Mehta's birthday bash

Student of the Year gang- Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, and Varun Dhawan reunited today for a grand occasion in the city. Well-known filmmaker Karan Johar organised a grand birthday bash for his close friend Apoorva Mehta, who is also the CEO of Dharma Productions, as he turned 50. From Gauri Khan to Kajol, Apoorva’s birthday bash was graced by the presence of top celebrities from the tinsel town. After the grand entry of celebrities including Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter, Gurfateh Pirzada, Lakshya Lalwani, the star cast of Karan Johar’s Student of the Year arrived in style.

Alia Bhatt looked like a vision in a floral dress which she layered with a similar print blazer. The actress opted for a messy hairstyle and bold makeup for the evening. She wrapped up her entire look with red heels. Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra raised the glam as he arrived in semi-formal attire. The ‘Shershaah’ actor donned a formal white shirt, black trousers and gave his outfit a twist as he added a leather jacket to the final look. The handsome actor grabbed all the eyeballs as he posed for the shutterbugs. SOTY gang member Varun Dhawan also joined the star-studded event. He flaunted his suave style like a true gentleman in a three-piece black suit.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, all three actors are busy with their upcoming projects. Alia Bhatt will be seen in her first Pan-India film RRR along with Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Ajay Devgn. She also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. Whereas, Sidharth has Mission Majnu and Yodha in the pipeline. And Varun Dhawan is all set to entertain his audience with Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The movie also stars Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Also Read: Bedhadak trio Shanaya Kapoor, Gurfateh Pirzada, Lakshya Lalwani glam up Apoorva Mehta’s b’day bash; PICS