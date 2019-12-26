PICS: Alia Bhatt swings back to work post Christmas lunch with Ranbir Kapoor as she heads to Bhansali’s office

Alia Bhatt was snapped outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office today as she gears up for Gangubai Kathiawadi. The Raazi star was quick to switch on her work mode post Christmas celebration with beau Ranbir Kapoor.

Not even complete 24 hours have gone by to Christmas and already is back in work mode. The Raazi star made her debut at Kapoor family’s annual Christmas lunch yesterday with beau . Alia and Ranbir’s photos left internet swooning. However, it seems that Alia was quick to swing back in action after the Christmas celebrations with Ranbir and with her family as she was snapped today outside Gangubai Kathiawadi director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office in the evening.

The Raazi star was caught in the frame first while heading to Bhansali’s office and later, she was snapped when she came out from building for a phone call. In the photos, Alia is seen sporting a long black cape over a red top and white pair of baggy pants. Along with it, the Raazi star teamed it up the look with cool glasses and black flats as she stepped out for work. The gorgeous star kept it cool yet stylish as she headed to meet the filmmaker for their upcoming project, Gangubai Kathiawadi.

(Also Read: PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt makes her debut at the annual Kapoor Christmas lunch with beau Ranbir Kapoor)

Alia was earlier supposed to work with in Inshallah. However, things didn’t work out and the film was shelved. Post that, Sanjay Leela Bhansali announced Gangubai Kathiawadi with Alia as the lead star. The other cast of the film hasn’t been finalised but several names like , Ranbir Kapoor are rumoured to be in the race for different roles in the film headlined by Alia. The film is slated to hit the screens in 2020. Apart from this, Alia will also be seen in Sadak 2 by Mahesh Bhatt, Takht by , RRR by SS Rajamouli and Brahmastra by Ayan Mukerji.

Check out the photos:

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More