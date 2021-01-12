PICS: Ananya Panday enjoys Yoga with Rysa; Malaika Arora turns to Pilates after night out with Kareena Kapoor

Ananya Panday and her sister Rysa Panday were snapped together after they attended a Yoga class today. On the other hand, Malaika Arora ditched Yoga today and headed to workout at Pilates class after dinner at Kareena Kapoor Khan's house last night.

As several stars are hooked to their fitness routines, many don't prefer to go without working out a single day. Speaking of this, keeping up with her workout routine, Ananya Panday was snapped today too when she went for her Yoga class. However, today, it seems her sister Rysa Panday also was in the mood to spend some time relaxing, and hence, she too accompanied Ananya to her Yoga session. Not just this, after having spent a fun night at Kareena Kapoor Khan's house, also was seen heading to workout.

However, instead of heading to the Yoga studio, Malaika headed for a Pilates session. In the photos, Malaika is seen exiting the Pilates class. As she came out of the class, the paparazzi caught up with her. She is snapped in a black tee with matching jogger shorts. She teamed it up with white flats. Malaika also is seen sporting a matching black mask as she headed out post workout. She waved to the paparazzi as she came out of the building and headed to her car.

On the other hand, Ananya is seen keeping it sporty in athleisure. In the photos, Ananya is seen clad in a black top with blue track pants. With it, she is seen sporting a mask. Her hair was neatly tied up in a bun and she kept her distance from the photographers. However, the Khaali Peeli star posed and waved to the paps before leaving. Her sister Rysa is seen clad in a yellow tee with blue tights. She too is seen sporting a black mask.

Take a look at the photos:

Meanwhile, Malaika was last night with Karisma Kapoor, Mallika Bhat, Amrita Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan. They celebrated as Kareena and were all set to move into their new house. On the other hand, Ananya has been keeping busy with work. She will be seen in Shakun Batra's untitled film with and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

