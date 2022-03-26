PICS: Ananya Panday gets papped in summer attire at Dharma office, Rana Daggubati joins her

The paparazzi had a busy afternoon in Mumbai as several celebrities were snapped in and around the city owing to work commitments. One of them was the talented actress Ananya Panday who was seen arriving at the Dharma office. Despite being busy, the actress was kind enough to wait and pose for the paparazzi. The ‘Khaali Peeli’ actress flashed a wide smile on seeing the cameras. In the photographs, Ananya was seen wearing a white sleeveless top with ripped denim. The actress sealed her look with comfortable shoes. She also carried a handbag with her.

Well, Ananya was not seen alone at the Dharma office. She was later joined by Rana Daggubati. The 'Baahubali' actor sported casual attire for his meeting at the office. Rana was seen wearing a grey t-shirt with camel colour cargo. As always, Rana obliged the paparazzi with a few photos before zooming off. Later, after the meeting, Ananya was seen taking selfies with her fans.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Gehraiyaan with Deepika Padukone. She is now busy shooting for Zoya Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. She will be seen sharing the screen space with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Apart from this, she will also be seen in Puri Jagannadh’s film Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. Whereas, Rana Daggubati will next be seen alongside his uncle and actor Venkatesh Daggubati in the web show Rana Naidu. The show will be directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma.

