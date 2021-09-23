PICS: Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar & others dazzle at Manish Malhotra’s house party

Looks like the celebs in the tinsel town of Bollywood have kickstarted their Thursday night with a bang. Many big and popular names from the industry like Gauri Khan, , , Ananya Panday, Karisma Kapoor, and others have made their way to respected designer Manish Malhotra’s abode as he is hosting a house party tonight at Bandra. As usual, the paparazzi has spotted all of these celebrities in their fashionable best as they arrive for the fun night at Manish Malhotra’s house.

All the guests looked stunning as they got papped by the shutterbugs. Ananya was seen clad in a one-shoulder black crop top that she teamed up with high-waisted black trousers and transparent heels. She kept her hair down and makeup glamourous. She was spotted with mom Bhavana Panday who was seen in a cute white dress. Designer and producer was there at the event too, and she came in a cool printed two-piece gown with a slit detailing at the side. She wore minimal makeup and kept her hair up in a sleek bun. Karisma Kapoor opted for a classic all-black look with a black top and flared black trousers.

Malaika Arora looked stunning in her gorgeous sheer black outfit. Her makeup was on fleek and she wore her hair in a sleek ponytail. Karan Johar too came dressed in a stylish black suit. Amrita Arora opted for a casual look with a loose white shirt that she paired with black shorts and neon pink heels. Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor, and Sohail Khan’s wife Seema Khan arrived at the party as well. Both Maheep and Seema, who were seen in the show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives donned their fashionable best. While Seema was seen in a white shirt and blue denim combination, Maheep opted for a gorgeous printed dress.

Take a look at the pictures:

Manish Malhotra took to his Instagram stories and shared a few selfies from the party.

Take a look:

