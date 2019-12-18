PICS: Ananya Panday proves happy girls are the prettiest as she flashes her widest smile in an all white look

Post Pati Patni Aur Woh, Ananya Panday will be seen in Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter

Ananya Panday is basking in the success of her last film- Pati Patni Aur Woh, and last night, this young lady was papped with her co-stars- Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar, at the success bash of the film. From clicking selfies to dancing to Dheeme Dheeme, social media is abuzz with their photos and videos. And after partying till the wee hours of the morning, Ananya Panday stepped out for a meeting.

In the photos, Ananya Panday is seen wearing an all white attire- white skirt paired with a white top and sneakers and as always, she looks hot. As soon as this SOTY2 star stepped out of the car, she was all smiles and posed for the paparazzi. Now, talking about Pati Patni Aur Woh, the movie clashed with -starrer Panipat, but performed well at the box office and according to a report, the film collected Rs 63.60 crore in 10 days. Also, Pati Patni Aur Woh has become Kartik Aaryan's highest opener till date.

Pati Patni Aur Who featuring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday, is directed by Mudassar Aziz of Happy Bhag Jayegi fame and the film is an official remake of the 1978 film by B R Chopra. Post this, Ananya will be seen in Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter and in the film, since Ananya plays the role of a Mumbai girl, in an interview, she had said that she will take inspiration from ’s role in Gully Boy.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More