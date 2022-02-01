PICS: Ananya Panday’s fashion statement is on point as she steps out to promote Gehraiyaan

Ananya Panday is a busy bee these days. After all, she is gearing up for the release of the much anticipated movie Gehraiyaan along with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Helmed by Shakun Batra, the movie deals with complex human emotions and have been creating a massive buzz in the town. And while it is just 10 days left for the release of Gehraiyaan , the team is leaving no stone unturned to promote the movie. Recently, Ananya was papped in the city along with director Shakun Batra as they stepped out to promote the movie.

In the pics, Ananya had her fashion game on point as she was seen wearing a white coloured tank top with multi-coloured floral print which she had paired with a dark green coloured skirt. The Student of The Year 2 actress had completed her look with blue sandals and loops and had tied her hair in a high pony. Ananya was all smiles as she posed with Shakun and co-star Dhairya Karwa.

Take a look at Ananya Panday’s pics as she promoted Gehraiyaan in the city:

To note, Gehraiyaan marks Ananya’s first collaboration with Deepika Padukone and the actress can’t stop gushing about it. Talking to HT in a chat, Ananya said, "I've admired her as an actor my whole life. I admire the choices she has made, the characters she has picked up and the way she has played them. She's as beautiful on the inside as on the outside. She's really warm and loving to everyone. She set the right tone and vibe on set every day while we worked together."

Also Read: Ananya Panday on Gehraiyaan co-star Deepika Padukone: I admire the choices she has made